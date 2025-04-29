 
Meghan Markle has played with late Queen's ‘sensitivity,' says expert

Meghan Markle has upset the Royal Family with her latest move

Lifestyle News Desk
April 29, 2025

Meghan Markle would have upset Queen Elizabeth II with her latest admission.

The Duchess of Sussex, who lost her HRH title after exit from the UK, has been spotted using it despite Her Majesty’s disapproval.

In an interview with entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, Meghan has been quoted to have sent a gift package for the cosmetics guru with her HRH title in the note.

“With Compliments of H.R.H The Duchess of Sussex,” read the card alongside the package.

The cosmetics boss said: “I had a very full house and all of sudden I get word that you dropped off this gift basket with ice creams, homemade strawberry sauce to put on top of the ice cream just to see if that helps lighten my load.”

Speaking about the violation, Royal author Ingrid Seward has now stated: "I think if her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth was still around she would be highly offended, as she was very sensitive about that. 

"She wouldn't think it was the correct form and remember she removed the HRH titles from both Diana and Sarah Ferguson. 

"The Queen didn't remove HRH but told them not to use it. 

"But she isn't here anymore so maybe Harry and Meghan think they can get away with it,” she added.

