King Charles offers royal family's gratitude to those who support cancer patients

King Charles was briefly admitted to a hospital last month

Lifestyle News Desk
April 30, 2025

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' message 

The Buckingham Palace on Wednesday released a statement from King Charles in recognition of "all who work to support cancer patients and their loved ones."

In his message, the monarch offered his family's "deepest admiration and gratitude" to all those who support cancer patients and their loved ones. 

According to the palace, "This evening, Their Majesties will host representatives from community-based cancer organisations and initiatives to thank them for their tireless work in providing support to people navigating a diagnosis, as well as raising awareness of the preventative actions people can take."

Last month, King Charles spent a short time under observation in hospital after experiencing side effects from treatment for cancer.

The 76-year-old king has been undergoing treatment since he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February last year following tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

In September last year, his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, said she had finished her course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer, saying the treatment had given her a new perspective and made her grateful for "simply loving and being loved".

Kate, 42, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, had major abdominal surgery in January which revealed the presence of cancer and has been undergoing treatment since then.


