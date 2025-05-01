What Buckingham Palace statement said on Meghan's use of HRH title

Meghan Markle's use of the title HRH has stirred a debate on whether she breached her agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth.

According to BBC, the wife of Prince Harry used the title HRH on a card sent with a personal gift but not for any public purpose.

A video accompanying a podcast shows a gift basket for US cosmetics entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, which includes a card saying: "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

Sources close to Harry and Meghan told BBC that this card was not a breach of the agreement struck on their departure from royal duties.

When Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals there was an agreement to stop using HRH, which stands for Her/His Royal Highness, but they still hold the titles.

Below are the statement issued by the Buckingham Palace on behalf of the late Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020:



