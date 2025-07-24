3rd T20I: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan

July 24, 2025
After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the third and final T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Thursday.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Agha Salman (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal.
Bangladesh: Litton Kumar Das ( c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Md Saifuddin, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed
Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 24 times in T20 Internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches and Bangladesh securing victory on just five occasions.
Pakistan will look to end the series on a positive note after suffering back-to-back defeats against Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the Bengal Tigers will aim for another win to complete a whitewash over Pakistan and register consecutive T20I series victories.
Bangladesh: L, L, L, W, W (Most recent first)
Pakistan: W, L, L, L, L