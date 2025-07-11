Hoda Kotb welcomes new pet after rehoming dog Blake

Hoda Kotb reveals new furry family member

Hoda Kotb and her kids are off to a new beginning with a new puppy.

The former TODAY co-anchor welcomed the pup, Waffles, in a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday.

“It’s official! Meet our newest addition — WAFFLES!” Kotb captioned the video, which showed her two daughters welcoming the sandy-coloured dog with open arms.

The video begins with Kotb, 60, clapping as a friend brought Waffles out of a car to introduce the family, who stood in the driveway waiting to meet the new addition to their family.

"Look how cute she is," Kotb gushed as she watched her 6-year-old daughter Hope ask to hold the pup herself.

This addition marks the family's second dog after they adopted a rescued labradoodle, Blake, in 2018, but later rehomed the dog due to a minor incident.

Blake now reportedly lives with her family’s dog walker after the pup snapped at Hoda’s newborn daughter when she was introducing him to her baby.

Kotb shares her two daughters, Haley, 8, and Hope, 6, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.