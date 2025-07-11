Prince William, Kate Middleton planning major move over shocking George play

Prince William, Kate Middleton furious over shocking Prince George play

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning a major move after a shocking play portrayed a fictionalized version of their son, Prince George.

The play, titled Prince F*****, shows an 18-year-old George bringing his same sex partner home to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The show also has nudity with characters performing explicit scenes sans clothes, adding to William and Kate’s fury.

Since its premiere in June, the play has sparked outrage with audience asked to keep their phones locked away due to explicit content.

Speaking with The National Enquirer, a royal insider has shared the reaction of William and Kate, saying, “This isn’t freedom of expression.”

“It is exploitation of a minor for shock value. He is a child. Leave him alone,” they added.

Another source revealed that King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales are furious over the incident and might take legal action.

“King Charles has been briefed. William and Catherine are extremely distressed. They are absolutely looking at their legal options. Enough is enough,” they said.

“There are clear lines when it comes to children – especially public figures who never asked for fame. This crosses every one of them.”