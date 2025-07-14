Why Meghan Markle Netflix content is actually a success

Meghan Markle's Netflix series are branded a success despite negative backlash from public and critics.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been mocked for 'With Love, Meghan,' and its content, did the right thing by spilling details on Royal life.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond tells Express: "Meghan‘s lifestyle show is perfectly pleasant and has some quite useful tips. For example she was much mocked for saying that she wanted to 'elevate' ordinary things.

She added: "But she’s quite right: if you watch any cookery programmes, all the professionals agree that it really is vital that dishes are beautifully presented."

She said: "It's quite obvious that Netflix got involved with them because they wanted the inside story of their royal life. And they got it."

Ms Bond added: "Well, she has her pride certainly, and I believe her when she says she has poured her heart and soul into her business curating a range of products for her website.

"So far, it has been quite successful - there is clearly a high demand as everything sells out almost instantly.

"She has certainly built up a very impressive following on social media in a very short time - and that is where the future lies for so many business ventures," she revealed.