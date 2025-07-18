Songwriting legend Alan Bergman dies at age 99

Alan Bergman breathes his last at 99

Alan Bergman, famed lyricist, passed away at the age of 99.

The artist, who was one-half of the songwriting duo with his late wife, Marilyn, died on Thursday, in his Los Angeles home, with his daughter, Julie Bergman, by his side.

Deadline reported that the family’s spokesman, Ken Sunshine revealed that Alan had suffered from respiratory issues in recent months, but continued to write songs until his death.

Alan and his wife, Marilyn Bergman, were popular for their lyrics, for songs in film as well as television.

They won Oscars for writing The Way We Were, for the 1973 film of the same name starring Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford, and The Windmills of Your Mind, from the 1968 version of The Thomas Crown Affair.

In the Heat of the Night with Quincy Jones for the 1967 film of the same name, the theme songs for TV shows like Good Times and Maude and Alice, and the stage musicals Something More! and Ballroom, were all written by the iconic duo as well.

Alan and Marilyn have scored 16 Oscar nominations and won three, as well as two Grammys and four Emmys. They were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980.

It is also pertinent to mention that Alan was married to Marilyn from 1958 until her death in January 2022.