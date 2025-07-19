Jennifer Love Hewitt addresses harsh comparisons to her younger self

Jennifer Love Hewitt gets real about aging in Hollywood spotlight

Jennifer Love Hewitt spoke out about the recent attention she is receivng on her body following her return to the spotlight.

In a recent chat with Vulture, the 46-year-old actress said that the one thing she was worried about returning to the industry was how people would react to her appearance after seeing her years later.

“What people were going to say about how much older I would seem than when I was 18. That’s literally the only thing I was anxious about," she the outlet.

Hewitt, who was only 16 when she starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer, went on to say that the body comments affect her more now than they did back then.

“It bothers me more now than it did at that age because I was in it. Before I even knew what sex was, I was a sex symbol. I still don’t know that I have that fully defined for myself because it started so weird,” she noted, recalling an interview with Jay Leno.

But in the end she does not blame him, “Nobody was saying, ‘Don’t talk to women like that. Don’t talk to little girls like that.’ But I worked hard on that movie. I brought good stuff to it, and no one was talking about it. It was just ‘Boob, boob, boob’ everywhere.”