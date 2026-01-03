Rob Reiner children Romy, Jake honour parents' memory with noble gesture

Romy and Jake Reiner honoured Rob Reiner and Michele Singer's memory by turning grief into community service.

The children of the late filmmaker and actress were spotted cleaning up a Malibu beach on January 1, as per the photos obtained by TMZ.

They were joined by their friend Alex Siliberg.

The outing marked the second time the 28-year-old and the 34-year-old have been seen together in public since their parents’ tragic deaths last month.

Just days earlier they were photographed walking along the shore in celebration of Romy’s birthday on December 30.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood, California home in December.

Reports later emerged that their son Nick got been arrested and was charged with two counts of first‑degree murder after the couple was discovered with their throats slit.

In the wake of the tragedy, Romy and Jake released a heartfelt statement describing their parents not only as family but as their “best friends.”

They wrote, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience.”

The siblings also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and asked for privacy urging compassion and humanity in how the deceased power couple is remembered.