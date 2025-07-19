Chirs Martin breaks silence on the viral ‘affair' couple from concert

Chris Martin reacts to the Coldplay couple going viral

Chris Martin just reacted to the viral couple at his concert.

After two people went viral this week for being captured together on a jumbotron during Coldplay’s concert, it prompted the front man to check that they were either “having an or they’re just very shy.”

Later, Martin addressed the potential fallout which was caused by the kiss-cam moment, The Guardian reported.

“Holy s**t,” the Fix You singer told the audience, adding, “I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

The man in the video, identified as CEO Andy Byron of Astronomer, has been put on leave and the tech company has launched an investigation to clarify why the two reacted the way it was seen in the video.

"Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave," a spokesperson for Astronomer told PEOPLE, adding, "We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days."

This comes after Martin spotted a couple on the jumbotron of his concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, where a man, now identified Byron, could be seen with his arms wrapped around a woman, who is rumored to be the HR manager of the same company.

"Oh, look at these two,” the 48-year-old musician said to the crowd.

As the couple began to hind, Martin encouraged them, saying, “All right, c'mon, you're okay.” However, as they continued to shy away, he reacted, “Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

As the video went viral, with identities of both the man and woman coming to surface, the company Astronomer also wrote on their LinkedIn that they were “committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability."

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly," they further mentioned.

Andy Byron has not reacted to the news nor issued a statement when contacted by PEOPLE magazine whereas the woman could not be reached.