Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson in a better place: Report

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson was previously advised to stay away from drugs

July 19, 2025

Pete Davidson is reportedly in a great place right now

Pete Davidson is reportedly in a great place right now as he recently announced pregnancy with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt. 

Even though the couple was not planning a new addition to their family, the surprise pregnancy has reportedly been received well by the couple. per Us Weekly

As per a source, the 31-year-old is ready to become a parent and accept the responsibility that comes along with the birth of a child because he is in a much better state.

“Pete has always wanted to be a dad and thinks the timing in his life is perfect," tipped a source and added, "He couldn’t have done it a few years ago but is in a very different place in life now.”

In addition to this the source addressed that Pete, who once dated Kim Kardashian, has “matured a lot.”

“He’s had a great year so far with two movies coming out soon, another in production, and a return to stand-up,” they remarked before signing off from the chat. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Kim Kardashian reportedly tried to reconnect with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson at the Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show and afterparty in an attempt to reignite the chemistry between the exes, but Pete seemingly paid no heed.

