Jennifer Love Hewitt gets candid about intense body scrutiny

Photo: Jennifer Love Hewitt speaks out on intense body scrutiny during early career

Jennifer Love Hewitt has opened up about the long-lasting impact of body criticism she faced early in her career.

In a new interview with Vulture, the Party of Five alum revealed she nearly turned down recent screen opportunities due to years of scrutiny about her appearance.

Reportedly, her wake-up call came after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

“When I started watching it, I was like, ‘Oh, they talked to me like that. Oh.’ I started crying for her. And then I realized I was crying for me,” she began.

Jennifer, who went on to star in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Heartbreakers, and Can't Hardly Wait, said the media often focused more on her body than her talent.

Coverage in the 2000s was, in her words was specifically focused on the bust of women.

For those unversed, a bikini photo in 2007 sparked headlines about her weight.

At the time, she clapped back saying, “A size 2 is not fat! Nor will it ever be. And being a size 0 doesn't make you beautiful.”

In the recent interview, she admitted, “I don’t think I was ever really insecure until that cover," and concluded, "I don’t know that I’ve ever recovered from it.”