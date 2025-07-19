Andy Cohen shares his two cents on Jax Taylor's major career decision

Photo: Andy Cohen weighs in on Jax Taylor's major career decision

Andy Cohen has stood by Jax Taylor following his surprise decision to walk away from The Valley.

After Jax announced he was leaving the Bravo spinoff to focus on his sobriety, Andy showed full support for the move, calling it both timely and necessary, in a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine.

“I think it’s a good decision. I think he needs to work out s*** without cameras around,” Andy revealed to the outlet, applauding Jax for choosing to prioritize his well-being.

According to the Watch What Happens Live host, Jax is “very committed” to getting sober and is finally putting himself first.

The two even had a candid, off-camera heart-to-heart where Andy offered advice on healing and repairing his relationship with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

“This comes up at the reunion," he added and said, "I have kind of a serious conversation with him about his need for control and his anger issues, and what it’s going to take to get to a better place with Brittany and in the world.”

Andy further shared, “And I hope he takes the time to lean into this, away from the cameras.”

He reaffirmed in conclusion, “I’m very pleased with his decision and I think it is reading the room well," noting, "I hope he can work through all of his issues.”