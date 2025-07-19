Prince Harry, Meghan hit with more claims of betrayal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received fresh allegations that the duke went directly against his later grandmother Queen Elizabeth's wishes to please his wife.

This has been claimed by royal expert and Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, according to the Radar Online.

The former aide says Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals despite the Queen’s attempts to keep them in the UK.

Burrell claimed before Meghan and Harry moved across the pond, Queen Elizabeth made it clear she did not want a ‘fallout’ with the duke.

Princess Diana's former butler says: "She wanted Harry to stay as close to her as possible. But that couldn't be because the American in the equation wanted a different solution.

"Meghan wanted change."

Harry’s grandmother was said to make an effort to please Meghan in hopes the duke would reverse course on considering giving up his royal duties.

Burrell says, "The Queen herself tried to bend all the rules for Meghan.

"She tried to keep her within the fold, knowing that the institution could protect her better than she could be protected in the outside world."