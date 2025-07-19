 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan hit with more claims of betrayal

Queen Elizabeth wanted Prince Harry to stay as close to her as possible

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 19, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan hit with more claims of betrayal
Prince Harry, Meghan hit with more claims of betrayal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received fresh allegations that the duke went directly against his later grandmother Queen Elizabeth's wishes to please his wife.

This has been claimed by royal expert and Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, according to the Radar Online.

The former aide says Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals despite the Queen’s attempts to keep them in the UK.

Burrell claimed before Meghan and Harry moved across the pond, Queen Elizabeth made it clear she did not want a ‘fallout’ with the duke.

Princess Diana's former butler says: "She wanted Harry to stay as close to her as possible. But that couldn't be because the American in the equation wanted a different solution.

"Meghan wanted change."

Harry’s grandmother was said to make an effort to please Meghan in hopes the duke would reverse course on considering giving up his royal duties.

Burrell says, "The Queen herself tried to bend all the rules for Meghan.

"She tried to keep her within the fold, knowing that the institution could protect her better than she could be protected in the outside world."

King Charles 'determined' to modernize monarchy video
King Charles 'determined' to modernize monarchy
'Seriously worried' Prince Harry 'desperate' for reconciliation with King Charles
'Seriously worried' Prince Harry 'desperate' for reconciliation with King Charles
Princess Beatrice receives new royal patronage: 'real honour'
Princess Beatrice receives new royal patronage: 'real honour'
Buckingham Palace was 'understandably wary' about peace summit with Prince Harry's aides video
Buckingham Palace was 'understandably wary' about peace summit with Prince Harry's aides
Prince Harry speaks out about 'healing the last wounds'
Prince Harry speaks out about 'healing the last wounds'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relocation rumours cleared
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relocation rumours cleared
Prince William issued urgent verdict about his ‘dynasty' else it ‘won't survive' video
Prince William issued urgent verdict about his ‘dynasty' else it ‘won't survive'
When Stephen Colbert mocked Kate Middleton over Prince William's 'affair'
When Stephen Colbert mocked Kate Middleton over Prince William's 'affair'