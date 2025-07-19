Jennifer Love Hewitt admits feeling anxious about 'IKWYDLS'

Jennifer Love Hewitt gets honest about reprising role in IKWYDLS

Jennifer Love Hewitt has just reprised the role of Julie James for the fourth installment of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

While appearing for an interview with Vulture, the Hollywood actress candidly shared how she felt a night before the shoot.

"All of my friends had to talk me into it. Literally up until the last night before shooting, they were like, ‘You know you’re going tomorrow, right?’" she said.

Recalling feeling anxious about fans’ reaction, Hewitt continued, "What people were going to say about how much older I would seem than when I was 18. That’s literally the only thing I was anxious about."

The movie revolves around a friends’ group who accidently caused a murder and covered it up. A year later, they are targeted by a mysterious killer who knows their secret.

Previously, the 46-year-old actress dished rare details about her on-screen character in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"She’s exactly who I thought she would be and who I wanted her to be, honestly,” she told the outlet, before adding, “As weird as it sounds, it was really important for me to not see a Julie James that had healed her trauma. She needed to stay in trauma, and she would’ve stayed in trauma, so this version of her feels right."

"I wanted her part in the movie to matter and for the audience to feel like they were proud of who she has become," Jennifer Love Hewitt concluded.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was released in cinemas on July 17, 2025.