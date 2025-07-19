Natasha Lyonne compares herself with 'Smurf' Mama Poot

Natasha Lyonne recalls experience of filming 2025 'Smurfs'

Natasha Lyonne has just now compared herself to the Smurf’s role Mama Poot.

While appearing for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Scary Movie 2 actress candidly talked about her voiced character.

Recalling when she received the offer to voice the character, she said, “So, they said, ‘You wanna be a Smurf in a Smurfs picture?’ It’s an email, I say, reply all, ‘Sure, who doesn’t?’ I mean, it’s not Strawberry Shortcake, but I’ll take it.”

Revealing the major age difference between her and the character, Lyonne continued, “Turns out, I’m not. I’m a character called Mama Poot. Well, it’s okay.”

The story revolves around Smurfette leading smurfs on a mission to rescue papa Smurf, their only solution is to meet Mama Poot, who would help them.

The Hollywood actress told the host, “I’m older now, and that’s what they mean. ‘Women, don’t age in Hollywood or you’ll become Mama Poot.’ The character they showed me is a hairball with one bottom snaggle tooth, not even a top (tooth).”

“They’re looking at me like, ‘Isn’t this charming that you guys seem so similar?’ I said, ‘Yeah, no, it’s definitely going to help me get dates, I’m sure',” she added.

“And guys, it’s not about this, but I just want to remind everyone that I have a full set of real teeth. And I’m really proud of that. Not Mama Poot, though!” Natasha Lyonne concluded.

Smurfs was released in cinemas on July 16, 2025.