Freddie Prinze Jr. gets honest about Sarah Michelle Gellar's death scene in 'IKWYDLS'

Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals thoughts about Sarah Michelle Gellar’s death scene in 'IKWYDLS'

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar’s death scene in the original 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer was an iconic death scene.

Prinze recalled the scene while attending the premiere of the new reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

"Her character, it's so great. People love that character so much, and I genuinely mean this: I think it's one of the best death scenes in the history of horror films," he told People.

Explaining what makes it so memorable, he pointed out that it "showcased hope more effectively than any of its peers, more effectively than any horror film I can remember," noting that he’s "seen almost all of them."

"That final shot where she's running towards the parade, and she's about to make it, and this is a character that's been governed by cowardice the whole movie, and she finally gets brave," Prinze recalled.

He continued, "When the fisherman blocks her path, she's going to fight. And I know the whole audience was like, 'Yeah, f---, she's going to fight.' "

He added, "And her reward is death, and she doesn't get to be a final girl. And the crowd was like, 'Oh my God!' And it ripped their soul out, and I love that."

He highlighted that inspiring that feeling is "what horror movies do better than any other kind of movie."

"To get to be here with her again is awesome, because she's always going to be a part of that, for sure," he said of Sarah, who joined him at the premiere.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot brings back Freddie Prinze Jr.’s character, Ray Bronson, and Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, Julie James, as survivors of the first massacre who guide a group of youngsters who face the same situation as they did in 1997.