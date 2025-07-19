Jennifer Aniston's new love 'is just what she needed'

'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston finds true 'connection' after failed marriages

Jennifer Aniston, famously known for her role of Rachel Green in Friends, has finally found love.

The actress’ close friends have told RadarOnline that her new romance life coach, Jim Curtis “is just what she needed.”

“I have close friends who say this man is just what she needed. He's one of her spiritual guides, but Jen's clients call him a life coach,” the source said.

They went on to add, “Jen is at a stage where she wants love in her life, not just work success.”

“She loves her work but is ready to have a meaningful relationship. That's what she's putting energy into now. He's not a spotlight hog. She's saying he's good for her spirit and heart, and she feels safe and calm and seen. He's not a rebound guy,” the insider noted.

Aniston has faced highly publicised splits in the past, including her divorces from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

As per the source, “She's had a lot of big relationships – and high-profile disappointments – but this guy is meeting her where she is now. She's clearheaded and confident. This isn't just about chemistry, though that's part of it. It's about connection.”

Aniston and Curtis reportedly “bond over wellness.” The source stated, “She sells space-clearing tools, written guides and a ton of silver jewelry. It's spiritual, practical and about releasing the past. It fits right in with the message of empowerment Jen is embracing.”

“This man is not just a phase. He's been in her life a long time and is bringing out her most authentic, energized self. They've never seen Jen happier,” they added of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis.