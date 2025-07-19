Revealed: Gwyneth Paltrow's shocking words when ex Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston

Gwyneth Paltrow's real reaction to Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston marriage revealed

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly felt sad that her ex Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston and even noted that he had "terrible taste in women."

Paltrow, now 52, and Pitt, now 61, dated after working together on Se7en in 1994. The couple got serious and got engaged two years later, ultimately calling it quits in 1997.

Brad Pitt went on to date Aniston and the duo got engaged in 1999 and tied the knot in 2000.

In a new biography of the Shakespeare in Love star, author Amy Odell claims Gwyneth told her friends she was sad that he married Aniston and often told them that the Troy star “has terrible taste in women.

The mom-of-two opted out of commenting on the marriage publicly. When asked by a reporter in 2000 to share her thoughts on her ex moving on, she snapped, “Are you really asking me this question?”

She added, "I can’t comment on this kind of thing."

According to Odell, she told a pal, "He’s dumber than a sack of s–t."

The author explained differences between the duo, telling People, "He was brought up very religious, in Missouri."

"It’s just a very different world from hers, growing up in Manhattan, going to [elite private school] Spence, I think she thought he wasn’t sophisticated enough for her. She thought she was smarter, better educated, more sophisticated," she added.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got divorced after he reportedly began a relationship with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie in 2005.