Prince Harry warned his ‘behaviour' could do damage

Prince Harry has to make careful steps in order to solve greater damage to his lineage.



The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly in talks with King Charles to sort out their personal issues, has to be careful with his elder brother William, wants Royal expert.

Author Tom Bower tells Mirror: “Whether they’ll meet again in Charles’s lifetime depends on how long Charles lives. I couldn’t say never because I’m sure Charles wants to meet his son, but so much depends on how Harry behaves.”

He added: “Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies one day, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all. He will be persona non grata.”

“Harry needs a meeting with Charles to show he is part of the Royal Family and to establish his credibility in Britain,” Tom said.

“But as long as the Palace won’t give him access to Charles, he can’t take the first step. They suspect that the moment he meets Charles, he will use it to establish his credibility, because that’s what he desperately needs, and that’s also why he’s kept away,” he noted.