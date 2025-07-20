Genevieve Padalecki celebrates special milestone with Jared Padalecki

Genevieve Padalecki, Jared Padalecki celebrate a sweet moment

Genevieve Padalecki, known for her role as Kris Furillo in the television series Wildfire, recently celebrated her husband, Jared Padalecki’s birthday.

The Supernatural star took to Instagram to wish her husband, who just turned 43, by sharing a couple of pictures showcasing their love and intimate moments.

Along with the post, she wrote a heartfelt caption, “Almost 17 years together, 15 married what a privilege and gift to wish @jaredpadalecki another year around the sun.”

“I love you with all my heart. Grateful to celebrate you today. wp,” she added.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, with Genevieve posting on Instagram along with the caption, "To all the places we have gone and all the places we will go. Happy 15 @jaredpadalecki."

Jared responded with his own post, writing, "ETERNALLY grateful that @genpadalecki is my partner in life."

The star continued, "I can’t wait to celebrate MANY MORE anniversaries with the most incredible human being I have ever known."

For those unversed, Jared and Genevieve first met while shooting Supernatural in 2008.

After dating for almost a year, Jared proposed to Genevieve in 2009, and they got married the following year in 2010.

The couple shares three children Thomas Colton, Austin Shepherd, and Odette Elliott.