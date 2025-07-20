 
Tom Cruise reacts to Katie Holmes liking his, Ana de Armas snaps

Tom Cruise’s ex Katie Holmes reportedly liked a post featuring him with his new alleged lover, Ana de Armas

July 20, 2025

Tom Cruise ‘paranoid’ after Katie Holmes’ sudden ‘intrusion’ in his life amid new romance

Tom Cruise has reacted to his ex-wife Katie Holmes liking a picture featuring him with his new alleged ladylove, Ana de Armas.

According to report, the Hollywood superstar thought it was “creepy” of Holmes to react on images of him and de Armas years after their shocking split.

As per Closer Magazine, the Batman Begins star liked an Instagram post confirming the new relationship of Cruise with de Armas.

“Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas love affair confirmed,” the headline of the post read.

While Holmes removed her reaction from the post, some eagle-eyed fans had already taken notice of it.

Now, an insider has revealed that Cruise was “stunned” after learning about Holmes’ new antics with an insider claimed that it must be her way of “reaching out” to her former husband.

“Tom and Katie have been living their own lives and not communicated in years, so he is totally stunned and can’t understand why Katie is stalking his romance and leaving ‘likes’ on it,” they said.

The source added, “He thinks she’s asking for attention, and he doesn’t appreciate it one bit. He finds it quite creepy. He’ll never forgive her for that.

“Tom wants to send a message among mutual friends that he wants nothing to do with Katie and for her to stay out of his life.”

The insider further added that Holmes’ timing “is terrible,” adding that Cruise is “in such a good place” after working hard to rebuild his life.

“The last thing he needs is his ex-wife stirring up headlines and dragging him back into the past. Tom’s made it clear that he has no interest in reconnecting with Katie on any level,” they shared.

“He thinks it’s inappropriate, and he doesn’t want Ana or anyone else getting the wrong idea. Even if it was just a social media bungle on her part, it has hit a nerve with Tom. As far as he’s concerned, she made her choice years ago.”

