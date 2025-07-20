Camilla once warned King Charles she couldn't handle being Queen

Queen Camilla regretted idea of being Queen from the start

Queen Camilla reportedly struggled with being in the public eye and warned then‑Prince Charles she wouldn’t be able to handle the constant attention that comes with the role of queen.

According to a royal expert, Camilla “did not” want to be Queen because she knew it would put her under a “microscope.”

However, despite her resistance, Camilla was crowned queen consort alongside her Charles in May 2023, months after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

In his Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, royal author and expert Tom Quinn shared how much Camilla detested the idea.

He later told Fox News, “Camilla definitely didn’t want to be queen because she’s intelligent enough to know that once you become queen or a senior member of the royal family, you are constantly under the microscope.

Quinn continued, “And I think Camilla, right back in the 1970s when she first met Charles, decided, ‘I don’t want to marry.’

“Not because she didn’t love him. I think she would’ve liked to marry him,” he explained. “But apparently, she said, ‘I’m not going to be able to cope with being queen.”

“I don’t want to be queen because it’s too much focus, too much attention on me.’ She enjoyed being able to have a private life away from the limelight. But Charles refused to give up.”