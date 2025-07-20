'Fantastic Four' designer reveals challenges he faced

'Fantastic Four' designer reflects on costume design challenges

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set in a retro futuristic setting, so the costume design for the First Family is expected to be a challenge, and that’s what the costume designer Dan Grace revealed.



In an interview with Cinema Blend, he said, “Well, because they are a team, so slightly different to…sometimes when you are doing, I don't know, maybe like the Avengers or whatever, where they all come from different worlds and different things.”

He continued, "One good thing was that they all have to have the same origin, the same technology, the same look, because essentially all these suits are designed and built by Reed and Sue. So they're all going to have similarities."

Dan also added that the members of the Fantastic Four have varying powers and their respective suits will need to show that.

"So yes, you want to bring in differences, but it's not like the difference between Iron Man and Doctor Strange. So the challenge, in that sense, was actually not how to make them all the same, but how to make them subtly different, and to represent their characters in a different way," he noted.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be out on July 25.