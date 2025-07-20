 
Katy Perry trying to put a strong face amid Orlando Bloom split: Source

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the parents of one daughter

July 20, 2025

Photo: Katy Perry realizing her worth amid Orlando Bloom split: Source
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly moved on from their split.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Katy Perry has been acting strong but it has not been an easy chapter to close for her.

A source told about the songbird, “She’s putting on a strong face when the spotlight’s on.”

“But behind the scenes, it’s been emotionally exhausting. The tour has pushed her to the edge, but she’s still doing everything she can to stay present for Daisy,” they added.

Nonetheless, the source addressed that Katy’s pals are optimistic for her future.

“People close to her believe this breakup might actually be a blessing. She’s reconnecting with who she is outside of the relationship, and realizing she doesn’t need Orlando to feel whole,” they continued.

The insider also stated, “The public mood has shifted too — instead of criticism, there’s real empathy for what she’s going through.”

“Orlando’s finding it hard to balance casual flings with fatherhood. He’s caught in between wanting freedom and staying grounded for their daughter.”

A second source spilled the reason behind the couple’s split by saying, “They had very different ways of dealing with stress and communicating. Katy was fully invested and tried hard to hold things together, but Orlando often kept his distance emotionally.”

