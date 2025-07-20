Oasis' Liam, Noel Gallagher turn to family member to keep things calm

Liam, Noel Gallagher find new way to keep things calm

Liam and Noel Gallagher's mum Peggy is now helping keep her previously feuding sons while they’re on their reunion tour.

Liam, 52, and Noel, 58, are being kept apart in a “military style operation” while on tour. The duo stay in different locations away from each other when they’re offstage.

Now, their mother is also staying close to prevent another fallout like the one that happened during their last tour in 2009.

Peggy is spending time with her sons and keeping them calm. Liam is said to be "loving" his time with his mom. She is helping him maintain his best mindset and "keep his head down."

Peggy is said to be really happy and proud about the reunion tour. Her eldest son Paul, 59, is also set to do a DJ set ahead of the main performance at Wembley next week.

A source told The Sun: "Liam is incredibly close to Peggy and has loved spending time with her during the tour. [She] has always stayed out of their disagreements and just wants the best for her sons."

"Liam has been keeping his head down and concentrating on the tour. His main priority is staying in the best mindset possible," the source added.