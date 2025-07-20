Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt kids make story time theatrical

Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals theatrical story time with kids

Katherine Schwarzenegger has opened up about a heartfelt moment with her and Chris Pratt children.

Speaking with People Magazine, the author shared details about the “story time” in Schwarzenegger's house.

Katherine said, “As of late, my two girls are getting very into the, I guess, theatrical component of story time.”

“Even though you wind down at the end of the day, they're putting on their costumes and doing full presentations,” she added.

Katherine went on to add about Chris, saying, “My husband is very into it as well. He gets into the voices and the theatrics behind it.”

“It's actually really sweet,” the New York Times bestselling author noted.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share three children, two daughters and a son. Meanwhile, the actor is also a dad of 12-year-old son, Jack Pratt, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Additionally, Katherine, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and author Maria Shriver, went on to share about her own childhood.

She said, “Growing up, story time was always something that we did as a family, and something that I always looked forward to — my mom or my dad reading a story to us as we were getting ready to go to sleep, or even just during the day.”

“I didn't really know how much I would enjoy it, ... being able to watch them as they absorb these new stories and these new concepts and characters and drawings. It's definitely a really exciting time for me,” she added.