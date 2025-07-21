Marvel head gets candid about DC's 'Superman'

Marvel boss gets honest about 'Superman'

Marvel chief Kevin Feige has watched DC’s latest movie, Superman, and he really liked it.



In a chat with The Wrap, the franchise’s head, who watched the film at a Leicester Square movie theater in London.

“I texted James and I liked a lot,” he added. “I’d love to just jump right into it. You don’t know who Mr. Terrific is, though. You’ll figure it out. No, this is a, this is a fully fleshed-out world. It was great, and that is what I want people to remember.”

Like the film, Kevin also liked the lead actor David Corenswet’s performance. “I think he’s a great, charming, amazing, Superman and his interviews are great. I want to watch. I can’t remember what he’s done. I didn’t never really know before.”

Moreover, the studio’s chief also noted in Superman that he saw what he called the influence of Marvel on James Gunn, who made the DC movie and previously worked in the MCU.

“I think James had an influence on us, and I think we had one on him,” he concluded. “We texted, I was telling him how much I enjoyed the movie, and he said, ‘Wouldn’t exist without you guys.’”

Superman is running in cinemas.