'Friends' alum Courteney Cox gives Justin Bieber shout out

'Friends' alum Courteney Cox is Justin Bieber fan

Courteney Cox, famously known for playing Monica Geller in Friends, is a Justin Bieber fan.

On Sunday, the actress flaunted her Belieber side as she gave a major shout out to the Baby hitmaker.

Cox posted a video clip of herself on Instagram, showing her flaunting her drumming skills as she played beats on drum sets.

The actress attempted to play the beat of Justin’s latest track Daisies from his new surprise album Swag.

The video showed Cox, dressed in casual fit, donning chic sunglasses.

In the caption, Cox wrote, “Didn’t get all the beats but fun trying to learn it. #daisies,” and tagging the official handle of Justin Bieber.

Fans and followers shared their admiration for the Friends alum. One user wrote, “There’s such a beautiful energy in the way you play… and I just love it so much!!”

Another added, “Courteney! Thi is so amazing!!!!”

The third user wrote, “Ok girl! Actress, Director and now drummer. I like it. Triple threat. I’ll add it to the bio.”

“Wow such talent!! grooving to . . . You and JB!!” the fourth comment read.

It is worth mentioning that Justin Bieber also reacted to Courteney Cox’s video by sharing it on his Instagram Stories.