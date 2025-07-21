 
Tyler Cameron ditches reality TV for lucrative new career path

Tyler Cameron joins forces with real estate titan in surprise switch

July 21, 2025

Tyler Cameron is getting prepared to join Ryan Serhant’s real estate firm, calling the celebrity broker “the best leader” for his next chapter.

PEOPLE magazine confirmed that the 32-year-old American TV personality has now become an agent at the 41-year-old American real estate broker’s eponymous brokerage, SERHANT.

Articulating his thoughts on his decision, Cameron admitted that the decision was not an easy one, stating, “I just think there's no better leader. There's no one making a bigger splash in real estate than Ryan Serhant.”

The Bachelorette alum added, “I'm always looking up properties, trying to find the next property for myself. And then my friends started hitting me up like, ‘Hey Tyler, can you help me find a property?’”

He added, “It just hit me one day. I was like, ‘Why don't I just do this?’ So, I was like, ‘I'm going to get my license.’ I had a conversation with Ryan. We had breakfast one day, and Ryan was like, ‘You would crush it in this industry. You need to get your license, and we need to get to this.’”

Moving forward, Serhant noted that Cameron is a natural fit for the company, where every agent “is a real estate strategist and entrepreneur.”

It is pertinent to mention that Cameron will work at the company’s office in his hometown, Jupiter, Florida.

