Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, more reunite in 'Ted Lasso' season 4 first look

Jason Sudeikis returns as beloved Ted Lasso for season 4 first look

Apple TV+ has shared the first look at season 4 of Ted Lasso.

The photo features cast members Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple gathered around a booth in a diner.

The Emmy-winning series stars Sudeikis as the titular character, an American football (rugby) coach who gets hired to coach a British soccer team and fumbles his way around the job.

Other cast members reprising their roles are Brett Goldstein (also a writer and executive producer on the show) and Brendan Hunt (series co-creator), who play Roy Kent and Coach Beard, respectively.

Production has officially begun on season four of the beloved dramedy, which stars Swift (as Leslie Higgins), Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Temple (Keeley Jones).

The new season will follow Ted as he returns to Richmond to face an even bigger challenge then before: coaching a second division women’s football team.

"Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," the logline reads.

The show’s renewal for a fourth season in March came as a surprise as the series was originally set to end after season three. However, it was a delightful news for fans who had been demanding another season of Ted Lasso.