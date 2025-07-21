 
Nikki Garcia claps back at haters over parenting skills

Nikki Garcia shares a 4-year-old son, with ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev

July 21, 2025

Nikki Garcia responds to haters on social media

Nikki Garcia clapped back at a keyboard warrior who inquired whether she ever sees her and her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev’s son Matteo, 4.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old responded to the Instagram comment with, "Wonder if you write that to Dad's (sic)? And yes he was with me All week.”

“Just bc (because) I don't post him all the time doesn't mean he isn't with me. I try to keep as much as I can private for his sake,” she further mentioned.

The WWE star also took to her Instagram Stories in which she clarified how her and her former husband's co-parenting works, "My son is with me a lot. Majority of the week when I'm home. Every Tuesday when I land I drive straight to get him. And drop off on Sundays when I leave."

She also expressed her dislike for such comments as she wishes to keep Matteo away from social media.

"Maybe shouldn't have responded but triggered bc a small group of you think if your kid isn't posted all the time he isn't with you (sic)."

It is pertinent to mention that the San Diego star called it quits with Artem Chigvintsev in 2024 after he was arrested, but not charged, on suspicions of domestic violence.

