Anne Hathaway teases major character on social media

Anne Hathaway gives glimpse into upcoming sequel on internet

Andy Sachs is the popular character played by Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada. Now, the Dark Knight Rises actress is set to reprise the role in the sequel of a cult-classic film.



Taking to Instagram, she gave a glimpse into her character by sharing the first-look image. “Andy Sachs 2025,” she captioned.

The original cast members, including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, will return, along with new additions such as Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

Moreover, details about the plot have been kept under wraps, but at the end of the original movie, Anne’s character quits Runway and joins a New York City newspaper.

But Variety reported that the film will follow "Runway’s terrifying editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep) as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing."

"She faces off against Blunt’s character, her one-time assistant who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group, with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be out on May 1, 2026.