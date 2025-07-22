 
Alex Warren dominates music charts once again with latest project

Alex Warren is set to score a Number One album with his debut collection

July 22, 2025

Alex Warren is leading this week’s Official Albums Chart.

You’ll Be Alright, Kid, his debut is set to land on the Number 1 spot following its release as an expanded album on Friday.

Now featuring 21 tracks, the album serves as a continuation of the Carry You Home singer-songwriter’s 2024 EP, You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), which had 11 tracks including his record-breaking Number 1 single Ordinary.

At present, You’ll Be Alright Kid is nearly 3,000 units ahead of its nearest challenger, Oasis’s wildly popular compilation album, Time Flies… 1994-2009 on the Number 2 spot.

Ahead of their five-night residency at London's Wembley Stadium, which begins on Friday, the legendary Britpop stars are set to place three albums in the Top 5.

Their classic LPs (What’s The Story) Morning Glory would make it to the third spot and Definitely Maybe in the fifth position.

Additionally, popular post-punks Fontaines D.C. could return to the Top 5 as well with their fourth studio album Romance following the release of a limited edition expanded version.

Blues Rock legend Joe Bonamassa would mark the highest new entry of the week with his 17th studio set, Breakthrough currently on Number 10.

Tailing behind on Number 11 are Cardiff band Panic Shack with their self-titled debut and on the twelfth spot Ripon singer-songwriter Billie Marten with her fifth studio set, Dog Eared.

