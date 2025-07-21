Kelly Clarkson admits dating is ‘very difficult'

Kelly Clarkson makes candid confession about dating

Kelly Clarkson just admitted she finds dating "very difficult."

The 43-year-old singer, who divorced her husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, in 2002, revealed she is still single, and for good reason.

Kelly confessed that in today’s world, trying to find love while being under the spotlight all the time is like a “dumpster fire.”

In a video posted on the platform, TikTok, the Stronger crooner was captured speaking on stage during her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Giving her fans insights into her love life, she told the audience why she's still single, revealing: "Dating can be very difficult which is why I don’t...”

"It’s hard anyway, add a spotlight and it’s like a… dumpster fire,” she further mentioned.

This comes after Kelly recently admitted her fear of following in the path of her parents who divorced when she was only six years old.

During a performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Just Sing hitmaker said: "We learn from our parents, [who] learn from their parents. We keep repeating the same horrible s**t over and over.

"Now, it turns out that I chose the same f**king path,” Kelly Clarkson confessed at that time.