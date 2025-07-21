Jennifer Love Hewitt says Brandy 'advocated for herself to come back' in 'IKWYDLS'

Jennifer Love Hewitt shares how Brandy returned to 'IKWYDLS'

Jennifer Love Hewitt recently got candid and sang praises about how Brandy put in efforts for her return to I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In a clip from the Tuesday, July 22 episode of Tommy DiDario’s podcast I’ve Never Said This Before, Us Weekly showed the 46-year-old American actress and film producer talking happily about working with Brandy in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Hewitt, who played the role of Julie James in the horror-crime film, shared, “There were eight or nine times we would look at each other for a second and Brandy would be like, ‘Whoa.’ And I was like, ‘Girl, here we are.’ We were girls squealing about the opportunity.”

She added, “For Julie James, Karla is her ride or die. There is nobody who knows her entire story and is still alive or would stick with her through all of it and Karla is that person.”

The Ghost Whisperer star went on to note that Brandy’s role of Karla Wilson in the 1998 sequel was “really important” to the franchise and she was overjoyed when Brandy publicly opened up about returning to the 2025 version after the film’s official announcement.

“She advocated for herself to come back and I am really proud of her for advocating and doing that. It does set up an opportunity for there to be more Julie and Karla, hopefully, in the future of this franchise and that makes me so excited,” Jennifer Love Hewitt admitted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that I Know What You Did Last Summer was released on July 17, 2025, and it is currently in theatres.