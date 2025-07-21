Simpsons predicted Coldplay kisscam incident?

A viral claim that "The Simpsons" predicted a recent Coldplay concert kisscam incident involving astronomer Andy Byron has been debunked.

The rumor, circulating on social media since July 20, 2025, suggested the long-running animated series foresaw the awkward moment when Byron was caught on camera refusing a kiss from his wife, Megan Byron, during a show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Fans pointed to a fictional kisscam scene from a 2010 episode, "Moe Letter Blues," as evidence of the show’s supposed clairvoyance.

However, Simpsons archivists clarified no such prediction exists.

The episode features a kisscam gag unrelated to Coldplay or the Byrons.

The claim gained traction after videos of the concert moment, where Megan appeared visibly upset, went viral, prompting speculation.

As ofJuly 21, 2025, neither Coldplay nor the Byrons have commented officially.

"The Simpsons" has a history of uncanny coincidences, like predicting events tied to Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic, fueling the myth.

Yet, this instance appears to be a case of fan overreach. The show’s producers have not addressed the rumor, leaving fans to separate fact from fiction in the beloved series’ legacy.