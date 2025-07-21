 
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne details coping with ‘pressure'

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed how ‘weight of expectations’ got the best of her

July 21, 2025

Little Mix icon Leigh-Anne explains cons of fame
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, one of the members of the iconic girl group, Little Mix, just opened up about the drawbacks of fame.

During her latest appearance on the Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie, the Sweet Melody singer revealed that the “pressure and weight of expectation” of being in Little Mix stopped her from enjoying the process of making music as a solo artist.

“I think the pressure is what stopped me enjoying it as much. Obviously, coming from such a massive group and having the pressure to do just as well as that massive group did is kind of impossible to do overnight,” she told Robert.

The Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker continued, “You know, that took 10 years. It takes work. And also, I’m not doing music like the group did. Like, I’ve gone down a different route, and I just think those expectations kind of like weighed on me and it was like, ‘This is just not fun!’ Like, ‘This is not how it should feel.’”

“After having lived the pressure for 12 years in a girl group – obviously, the best experience of my life – we worked so hard and did so much, and I don’t need to have that pressure on me anymore,” she explained.

“I’m doing this solo because one, I want to have fun. You know, I deserve to have that without feeling like this horrible pressure on me. So now that’s gone, I just feel so much pressure,” Leigh-Anne Pinnock concluded. 

