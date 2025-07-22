 
Geo News

Jennifer Love Hewitt gets honest about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

Jennifer Love Hewitt opens up about returning to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 22, 2025

Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

I Know What You Did Last Summer is a classic-cult movie where Jennifer Love Hewitt played a key role.

After this, several reboots of the 1997 slasher film occurred, but in the latest sequel, the actress who played Julie James has returned.

Returning her character and giving her an ode, not just a cameo but a central role, was the idea of director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and her co-writer, Sam Lansky.

“What was very apparent from the word ‘Go,’ is how much both of them loved the original movie,” the star told Variety.

In the latest film, the coeds of Southport face a killer after a deadly accident as they seek help from survivor Jennifer (Julie James) and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

“I feel like, if you’re going to go back and make something new, but pay homage to an original, you have to love it. You have to understand it,” she recalled her reaction to the script. “So, I was just blown away and it meant a lot to me.”

Not only was Jennifer's legacy character added to the story, but the makers also incorporated her idea into the film about what Julie has been doing since the events of the first film.

“They allowed space for me to know her better than anyone, which was so kind because they didn’t have to do that,” she added. “I felt very seen as somebody who had created her the first time.”

Jennifer's I Know What You Did Last Summer is playing in theatres.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 'The Cosby Show' star, dies at 54
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 'The Cosby Show' star, dies at 54
Alex Warren dominates music charts once again with latest project
Alex Warren dominates music charts once again with latest project
Alexander Skarsgard reveals real reason behind retirement
Alexander Skarsgard reveals real reason behind retirement
Nikki Garcia claps back at haters over parenting skills
Nikki Garcia claps back at haters over parenting skills
Anne Hathaway teases major character on social media
Anne Hathaway teases major character on social media
Simpsons predicted Coldplay kisscam incident?
Simpsons predicted Coldplay kisscam incident?
Jennifer Love Hewitt says Brandy 'advocated for herself to come back' in 'IKWYDLS'
Jennifer Love Hewitt says Brandy 'advocated for herself to come back' in 'IKWYDLS'
Kelly Clarkson admits dating is ‘very difficult'
Kelly Clarkson admits dating is ‘very difficult'