Jennifer Love Hewitt gets honest about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

I Know What You Did Last Summer is a classic-cult movie where Jennifer Love Hewitt played a key role.



After this, several reboots of the 1997 slasher film occurred, but in the latest sequel, the actress who played Julie James has returned.

Returning her character and giving her an ode, not just a cameo but a central role, was the idea of director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and her co-writer, Sam Lansky.

“What was very apparent from the word ‘Go,’ is how much both of them loved the original movie,” the star told Variety.

In the latest film, the coeds of Southport face a killer after a deadly accident as they seek help from survivor Jennifer (Julie James) and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

“I feel like, if you’re going to go back and make something new, but pay homage to an original, you have to love it. You have to understand it,” she recalled her reaction to the script. “So, I was just blown away and it meant a lot to me.”

Not only was Jennifer's legacy character added to the story, but the makers also incorporated her idea into the film about what Julie has been doing since the events of the first film.

“They allowed space for me to know her better than anyone, which was so kind because they didn’t have to do that,” she added. “I felt very seen as somebody who had created her the first time.”

Jennifer's I Know What You Did Last Summer is playing in theatres.