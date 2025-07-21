Billy Joel shares message for fans with major update about brain condition

Billy Joel shares uplifting update on health for fans

Billy Joel has shared a positive update about his brain condition recovery.

Joel, 76, had to cancel his shows in May after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which is a treatable brain condition that disturbs vision, hearing and balance.

The singer noticed his lack of balance after he fell while performing earlier this year.

“I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay,” he said, per People.

“What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it.”

“It was like being on a boat all the time,” Joel explained.

“It was scary, but I’m okay,” he reassured.

“I just wanted to let people know, don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything,” he added candidly.

In May, the Piano Man hitmaker informed fans of his condition with a statement that read: “Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.”

It continued, “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Billy Joel has been receiving physical therapy and “entirely committed to making a full recovery,” per his daughter Alexa Ray, 39.