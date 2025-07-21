Reason behind Tom Cruise's 'odd' fixation with 'scientology' revealed

Tom Cruise brain chemistry 'altered' after head injury?

Tom Cruise had a major head injury at the age of four when he leapt from his family home and banged his head on the ground which resulted in a blackout.

Now, experts claim that such injury can alter brain chemistry. Therefore, it might be the reason behind Cruise’s drive for fame and his obsession with Scientology.

RadarOnline reported that a source shared, “The impact of a head injury can vary widely depending on the region of the brain involved and how severe the trauma is.”

Adding that such brain injuries could also lead to personality changes and “reduced self-control.”

“Tom’s drive and his odd fixation with Scientology could easily have stemmed from this injury,” the source noted.

It is worth mentioning that the Mission Impossible star has built a reputation for his drive for success.

In fact, Christian Bale used Cruise for his inspiration for the role of preppy killer Patrick Bateman in the movie version of American Psycho book by Bret Easton Ellis.

Notably, Christian told the director that he noticed “intense friendliness with nothing behind the eyes” of Tom Cruise.

Moreover, the Top Gun actor, famously known for doing his own Mission: Impossible movie stunts, previously said that his childhood injury was one of his first stunts.

“One of my first stunts was jumping off the roof of my house when I was about four years old, with new sheets and ropes tied around me,” he said in an interview with the Empire.

Cruise added, “I jumped off the roof. Luckily, it had rained that morning, and I hit this mud puddle, and as my head slammed between both my legs, I’ll literally never forget it. I knocked myself out, and I thought, right before I went unconscious, 'My mom’s gonna kill me.'”

“So even as a little kid, I was very physical,” Tom Cruise noted.