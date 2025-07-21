Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus put family feud aside with latest public move

Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus join forces for latest musical performance

Noah Cyrus just called upon a surprise guest during her show and it was none other than her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 25-year-old musician, who is celebrating the release of her album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, hosted a show at Islington Assembly Hall in London on Friday.

In attendance was her father along with his new lady love, Elizabeth Hurley and midway through the show, the Achy Breaky Heart singer joined his daughter on stage to perform the duet Stand Still as well as one of Billy Ray's earliest songs, With You.

Now revealing insight of the event, Noah posted to her official Instagram a carousel of images and videos featuring memorable moments.

"Thank you always to my incredibly talented band and to my father, who i love so dearly, for joining us," she wrote in the caption.

"We got to sing Stand Still and With You, which is actually a song my father wrote from his childhood bedroom and was one of the first songs he ever wrote,” the With You crooner mentioned.

"It’s always been the gift of music thats brought us together," added Noah, further penning, "feeling extremely grateful for the incredible fans who were singing every word from the new record. I'm one lucky girl."

In support, Billy Ray also made his own separate post of the event, writing on Instagram, "What an amazing night with @noahcyrus and her [extremely] talented bandmates, friends , family and crew in London!!! Full circle.”

The Old Town Road crooner also noted, "Thank you for sharing your incredible talent … voice … songwriting and pure showmanship with Elizabeth and I and all the passionate and wonderful fans who were there in perfect harmony … love … and musical bliss.”

Noah Cyrus’ album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, is her second full-length studio album, released on Friday, July 11.