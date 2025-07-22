Corey Gamble fed up being Kris Jenner's 'assistant'

Corey Gamble reaches limit with Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble is reaching his limit and insiders reported that the younger man is fed up with “being treated like an asset.”

Kris Jenner and her 44-year-old boyfriend were seen fighting in public at Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy and now people close to the couple are claiming that their relationship is on the verge of collapse, according to Radar Online.

Insiders revealed that Gamble is tired of Jenner’s substandard antics of manipulation and put-downs and he is all set to walk away from their relationship if he does not get the respect he deserves.

The source shared, “He's sick of being treated like a glorified assistant, hired to do Kris' bidding and smooth out tricky situations—which, with Kris, seem to happen on a daily basis.”

There was clear trouble when the matriarch of the Kardashian family and Gamble left the wedding in Venice arguing because she told others not to share their water taxi.

Gamble allegedly told one of the porters, "We're happy to travel on our own. It's what Kris would like to do."

But the 69-year-old American media personality turned furious and angrily asked, "What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you ... for God's sake ... I'd like to travel alone."

Notably, after realising that they were being watched, Jenner collected her emotions and said, "Tell them I said thanks.”