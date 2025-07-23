'Superman' director breaks silence over most debated scene

'Superman' filmmaker reveals surprising reason behind adding squirrel scene

James Gunn has finally addressed one of the most debated moments of his recently released movie, Superman.

While appearing for an interview with Rolling Stone, the Hollywood director candidly discussed the reason behind having a scene in which Superman saved a squirrel.

Referring to the scene in which the chief city of a country was attacked by a gigantic monster and Superman saved the squirrel, he noted, “It was probably the second- or third-most hotly debated moment in the movie.”

In the latest movie, the protagonist Superman is played by David Corenswet, who took over the iconic role from Henry Cavill.

Recalling test audiences’ negative comment about the scene, Gunn continued, “Because we showed it to test audiences and some people did not like the squirrel. They’re like, ‘Why the fuck is he saving a squirrel? Why is he taking time out, saving a squirrel?’

“There was a cut where I cut it out and I’m like, ‘I really miss the squirrel. He’s gotta save the squirrel.’ In addition, there were also some geographic problems with where he ended up if I didn’t have him fly over with the squirrel,'" the 58-year-old director explained.

Sharing that he decided to add the scene back in the movie, he concluded, “So I put the squirrel back in despite the protestations of some of my people on my crew.”

Superman was released in cinemas on July 10, 2025.