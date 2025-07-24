'South Park' creators ink major deal with Paramount

'South Park' renews for five years at Paramount

South Park is one of the hit shows of Paramount, and the streamer wants to keep the series on its platform.



Given this, Park County, South Park Digital Studios and the studio, have reportedly inked an exclusive deal worth $1.5 billion.

This deal will see the comedy show renewed for five years, retaining all 26 seasons, and extending the streaming and broadcast rights of the series on Comedy Central and Paramount+. Previously, HBO Max had the streaming rights of the show in the US.

“Matt and Trey are singular, creative forces whose fearless humor and boundary pushing storytelling have made South Park one of the most beloved and enduring series ever — more popular today than at any point in its history, and one of the most valuable TV franchises in the world,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment.

“They are exceptional talents and trusted partners – we’re thrilled that Comedy Central and now Paramount+ globally will be the home to South Park for years to come and our thanks to the Skydance team for their vital partnership in making this happen.”

“Trey and I and the whole South Park crew are grateful for this extension and this deal,” said Matt Stone. “We want to thank Chris McCarthy and Keyes Hill-Edgar for years of great partnership and are looking forward to continuing to make South Park for the next five years.”

South Park’s season 27 is out on Comedy Central and Paramount+.