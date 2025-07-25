Hulk Hogan's wife breaks silence on loss of husband

Hulk Hogan wife pays tribute to late husband

Hulk Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, just addressed the death of her husband.

Taking to her Instagram, Sky, who married the WWE legend in 2023, revealed to her followers that her “heart is in pieces” over the sudden demise of her spouse.

"I wasn’t ready for this and my heart is in pieces,” her statement began.

"He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time,” Hulk Hogan’s wife added.

Sky continued, "This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

"Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him,” she further wrote.

"He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home,” the grieving partner of the late wrestler wrote.

"Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality,” Sky Daily Hogan concluded.

It was first reported by TMZ that Hulk Hogan had passed away on Thursday, at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest.