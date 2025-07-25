Rebel Wilson claps back after being sued by 'The Deb' producers

Rebel Wilson hits back after being sued by 'The Deb' producers

Rebel Wilson has set the record straight about the latest accusations against her.

As per the latest report of Daily Mail, the Pitch Perfect star broke her silence on Friday, July 25, following shocking reports that she’s being sued by the production company behind her own film The Deb.

According to the publication, the 44-year-old actress has been accused of making “false and derogatory statements,” along with claims of “inappropriate conduct” towards co-star Charlotte MacInnes. The accusations also claimed that she has embezzled funds from the movie.

Nonetheless, Rebel set the air clear about and declared that she is not having any of it.

Turning to Instagram Stories, the Australian comedian called the lawsuit “complete nonsense.”

"Apparently I'm being sued in Australia?' she began.

"It makes no sense. As the director, producer and co-star who nurtured a project called The Deb for five years from a three-page idea into a gorgeous feature film—I wish nothing more than to have this film released and have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get this to happen," she provided an explanation.

"To say otherwise is complete nonsense. I'm so proud of the film!" she remarked and hit back by saying, "In my opinion this is continued bullying and harassment from UK financiers of the project Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden."

"They tried to prevent the film from premiering there (they lost) and now they've tried to stop the film being released because of a baseless US lawsuit and now a further Australian one," she added.

In an emotional conclusion, the Senior Year actress hinted she’ll be dropping the film’s first song soon as a way of processing the drama, while she continues work on her second directorial project.