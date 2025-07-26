Gwyneth Paltrow steps in with major move after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Gwyneth Paltrow takes over damage control for Astronomer

Gwyneth Paltrow has stepped in to save the day.

Two weeks after Andy Byron, Astronomer’s married CEO was caught at a Coldplay concert kiss-cam, with his arms around the same company’s HR exec, Kristin Cabot, the Goop founder was seen in a ad for the company.

Paltrow, who was married to the Coldplay front man, Chris Martin, from 2003 to 2016, wore a casual business attire and made a quick announcement in the video.

“I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer,” she said.

The Iron Man actress added that the company had received “a lot of questions over the last few days” since the scandal went viral.

As the star explained that she would now be answering a few common questions about Astronomer, the first question led to her reacting, “OMG! What the actual f**k?” and then skipping that question entirely.

“Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow, unifying the experience of running data, ML and AI pipelines at scale,” Paltrow then explained, as the temporary spokesperson of the company.

Without answering any of the burning questions, she concluded, “We will now be returning to what we do best, which is delivering game-changing results for our customers. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”

This comes after on July 15, at a Coldplay concert, a kiss-cam was panned to Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot where the former CEO could be seen with his hands wrapped around the woman.

As the two realized they were being seen on a jumbotron, both of them appeared nervous and his themselves from the camera to which Chris Martin responded:

“Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”