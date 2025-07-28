Vanessa Kirby makes rare remark working with Robert Downey Jr

Vanessa Kirby gushes over working with Robert Downey Jr.

Vanessa Kirby gushed over Robert Downey Jr. as a "leader" on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who plays the role of Sue Storm in the The Fantastic Four: First Steps, opened up about her experience working with Robert Downey Jr. on the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday

She revealed how Robert was involved behind the scenes and "looked after" the cast, sharing that his involvement in the movie is just beyond acting.

When asked if he was really on set for the mid-credits scene in First Steps, she said, “Yeah! Robert’s never not been on set. He’s always there. He is our leader. We call him our Godfather. He’s looked after us. It’s such a joy working with the Russos and him, because they’ve had such deep collaboration for so long,” Vanessa told Variety in a recent interview.

Giving insights into her experience of filming while pregnant, Vanessa shared, "And it’s been amazing being pregnant and working on 'Avengers’.” I felt so inspired and so relieved that I’ve been so taken care of."

"It’s been a really beautiful journey. Robert is just doing incredible work. I’m so excited," she added.